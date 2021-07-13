Credit Agricole S A Acquires 27,516 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 554.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 310,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,333,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.