Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. 407,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,734,805. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

