Credit Agricole S A Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.93. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.42. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.56.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

