Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.12. 309,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

