Credit Agricole S A Takes $3.29 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.06% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,283. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

