Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KOD. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

