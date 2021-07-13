Credit Suisse AG Has $2.85 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Sanmina worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $34,068,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 811.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after buying an additional 461,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.