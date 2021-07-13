Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €12.50 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.40 ($13.41).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.10 ($11.88). 3,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.35. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.