Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO)’s stock price were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 1,858,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 831,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31.

