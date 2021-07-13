Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $5,584,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 377,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 3.60.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -657.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. Truist boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

