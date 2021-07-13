Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.97.

Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.36. 417,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,732. The stock has a market cap of C$353.98 million and a PE ratio of -36.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,638 shares of company stock valued at $202,774.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

