CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH in a report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.08.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

