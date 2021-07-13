Cricut (NYSE:CRCT) Trading 6.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 16,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 836,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,049,500.00. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 121,640 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $4,141,842.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,460,907 shares of company stock worth $48,040,016.

Cricut Company Profile (NYSE:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

