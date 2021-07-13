Critical Comparison: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HUYA and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 2 3 0 2.33 Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Sabre.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.67 billion 2.24 $135.50 million $0.57 27.89 Sabre $1.33 billion 2.79 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.45

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 8.26% 9.40% 7.40% Sabre -131.73% -334.48% -18.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUYA beats Sabre on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. As of December 31, 2020, its live streaming content covered approximately 4,000 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.