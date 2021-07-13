Critical Contrast: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) vs. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.16%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.67 -$543.88 million ($17.93) -0.12 Alexander & Baldwin $305.30 million 4.47 $5.60 million $0.76 24.79

Alexander & Baldwin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -155.39% N/A -13.51% Alexander & Baldwin 3.01% 0.89% 0.48%

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

