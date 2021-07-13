Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.36

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 3144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

