Crowd Machine Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $53,949.91 and $167.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.