Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0713 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $3,466.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,396.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.57 or 0.01430939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00422420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00079177 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,611,530 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

