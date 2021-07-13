Crust Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.77 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Crust Network has a market cap of $48.60 million and $2.77 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.99 or 0.00083040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00815957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005391 BTC.

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

