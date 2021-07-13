CS Disco, Inc. Plans $192 Million IPO for July 21st (LAW)

CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) expects to raise $192 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,000,000 shares at a price of $26.00-$29.00 per share.

In the last year, CS Disco, Inc. generated $73.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $14.6 million. CS Disco, Inc. has a market cap of $1.6 billion.

J.P Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Jefferies acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, Needham & Co., Stifel and Loop Capital Markets were co-managers.

CS Disco, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “DISCO provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. We leverage a cloud-native architecture and powerful artificial intelligence, or AI, models to automatically identify legally relevant documents and improve the accuracy and speed of legal document review. Our AI models continuously learn from legal work conducted on our solution and can be reused across legal matters, which further strengthens our ability to help our customers find evidence and resolve matters faster as they expand usage of our solution. We provide legal departments with the ability to centralize legal data into a single solution, improving security and privacy for our customers, enabling transparent collaboration with other legal industry participants and allowing customers to reuse data and lawyer work product across legal matters. As of March 2021, our solution held more than 10 billion files and 2.5 petabytes of data and we used more than 14 billion serverless compute calls in 2021 to process and enrich data for our customers. By automating the manual, time-consuming and error-prone parts of ediscovery, legal document review and case management, we empower legal departments to focus on delivering better legal outcomes. Since our founding in 2013, and beginning with our founders, DISCO has assembled a team that combines strength in software engineering, cloud computing and AI, with deep legal expertise and a rich understanding of the problems that lawyers and legal professionals face and how they work. This combination of expertise means that our team is distinctly well-positioned to execute on our vision of building technology that powers the legal function across companies in every industry. Lawyers and legal professionals love our solution, as demonstrated by our Net Promoter Score, or NPS, of 63 as of December 31, 2020. We calculate NPS based on the basis of a survey that asks, “How likely are you to recommend DISCO to a colleague?”. The survey respondent can choose an integer between zero and ten, with the percentage of users responding with a 6 or below subtracted from the percentage of users responding with a 9 or 10 to calculate the NPS. Our relentless focus on delivering a solution that legal professionals love is coupled with a simple and transparent usage-based business model. We believe this enables our customers to easily adopt our solution, realize rapid time-to-value, scale their usage within and across applications to match their changing needs and collaborate with others. This has allowed us to build a powerful product-led growth engine that efficiently expands the usage of our solution for more legal matters and use cases within organizations, spreads our solution across the legal ecosystem through collaboration and word-of-mouth and increases the value of our solution as we collect and process more data and lawyers do more legal work in our solution. The success of this growth model is underscored by our dollar-based net retention rate of 122% as of March 31, 2021, as well as by the fact that, in 2020, 171 law firms in the 2020 AmLaw 200, a ranking of the 200-highest grossing law firms in the United States, used DISCO in the course of legal work on behalf of their clients. As of March 31, 2021, we had 909 enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and government organizations as DISCO customers. “.

CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 336 employees. The company is located at 700 N. Capital of Texas Hwy. Suite 150 Austin, Texas 78746 and can be reached via phone at (833) 653-4726 or on the web at http://www.csdisco.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.