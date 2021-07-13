CSFB Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.48.

Shares of CG traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.18. 239,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,462. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.66.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

