CSI Compressco LP (NYSE:CCLP) CFO Acquires $57,590.50 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NYSE:CCLP) CFO Jonathan W. Byers bought 31,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $57,590.50.

NYSE CCLP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco LP has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

