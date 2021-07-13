CSI Compressco LP (NYSE:CCLP) CFO Acquires $57,590.50 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NYSE:CCLP) CFO Jonathan W. Byers bought 31,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $57,590.50.
NYSE CCLP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco LP has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
About CSI Compressco
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.