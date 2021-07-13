CSP Inc. (NYSE:CSPI) CAO Mike Newbanks Sells 1,500 Shares

CSP Inc. (NYSE:CSPI) CAO Mike Newbanks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $16,320.00.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

