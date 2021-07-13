Css LLC Il Acquires 162,918 Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 263.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.49% of H.I.G. Acquisition worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIGA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,520. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

