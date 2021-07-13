Css LLC Il Acquires New Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 299,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.57% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAAC. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,030,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 919,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,104,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

