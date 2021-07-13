Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 218,527 Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Css LLC Il owned 2.35% of Highland Transcend Partners I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTPA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter worth $1,761,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTPA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

