Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 269,670 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 269,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $27,879,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,046,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,997,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS NVSAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.