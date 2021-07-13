Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 35,043 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.06% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in BlackLine by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after buying an additional 169,533 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.73. 1,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,691.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,474. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

