Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 207,210 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 207,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SHACU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,079. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.