Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 293,009 SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 293,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.81% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,016,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at $3,760,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $556,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVFC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

