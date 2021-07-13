Css LLC Il Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.49. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $173.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

