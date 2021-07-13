Css LLC Il Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Css LLC Il raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 403.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,230 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.42% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $20,460,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,463,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 355.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 913,664 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 898,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,858. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

