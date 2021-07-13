Css LLC Il Has $3.59 Million Stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,863 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.25% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFPH. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $9,681,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFPH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

