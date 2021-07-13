Css LLC Il Invests $2.18 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $219,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $247,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

