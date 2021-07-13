Css LLC Il Invests $2.48 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $252,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $628,000.

GMIIU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 9,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,430. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

