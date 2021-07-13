Css LLC Il Invests $2.78 Million in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Css LLC Il owned about 2.82% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCIC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $4,894,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,775,000.

HCIC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,480. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

