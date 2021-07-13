Css LLC Il Invests $3.01 Million in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 303,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENHU. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,925,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $12,457,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,184,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,968,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,968,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CENHU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

