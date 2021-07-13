Css LLC Il Invests $3.49 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,449,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,920,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,771,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,495,000.

PFDRU remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

