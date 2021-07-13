Css LLC Il Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Css LLC Il owned 3.94% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,927,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth $986,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at $3,451,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

PHIC stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

