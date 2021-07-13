Css LLC Il Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 209,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNACU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

GNACU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.