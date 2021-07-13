Css LLC Il Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 298,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $176,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.