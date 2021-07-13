Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $20,493,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $15,180,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

