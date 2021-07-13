Css LLC Il Purchases 73,138 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Css LLC Il increased its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,138 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.35% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPAC. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

FPAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 17,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,543. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

