Css LLC Il Purchases New Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGPIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $11,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at $4,965,000.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 948,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,547. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

