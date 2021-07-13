Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 261,432 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 261,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.93% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVOK. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,774,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,703,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,537,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,394. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

