Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 395,761 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 395,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

COLIU stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.