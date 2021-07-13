Css LLC Il Raises Stock Holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.03% of Omnichannel Acquisition worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 2,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

