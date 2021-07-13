Css LLC Il Raises Stock Holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 154.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.83% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of TWCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 5,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

