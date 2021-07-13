Css LLC Il Raises Stock Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,395 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 1.08% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,963. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

