Css LLC Il Reduces Stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Css LLC Il decreased its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.21% of Cohn Robbins worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 5.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

CRHC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

